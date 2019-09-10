Sophia Grace and Rosie Are All Grown Up as They Reunite 8 Years After Ellen

Reunited!

Sophia Grace and Rosie McClelland are all grown up! It's been eight years since the superstar duo rose to fame following their hit 2011 YouTube video, which showcased Sophia Grace performing Nicki Minaj's "Superbase" alongside cousin Rosie. After the video went viral, Sophia Grace and Rosie appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where they got to meet Nicki in person.

In the years to follow, Sophia Grace and Rosie made several more appearance on Ellen DeGeneres' daytime show, charming viewers with their adorable personalities. Now, Sophia and Rosie have reunited for a very special occasion: Rosie's 13th birthday! Rosie celebrated the milestone occasion on Saturday, Sept. 7, which she documented on social media.