Post Malone Finds His ''Oasis'' in $3.95 Million Dollar Utah Home: Go Inside

Post Malone is definitely going to be hitting the slopes this winter season.

For the past year, the rapper has been living in the peaceful, quiet mountains of Northern Utah following a hectic year in the spotlight. In a recent interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music's Beats 1, the artist revealed that he moved to the suburbs of Salt Lake City to get "away from the grind."

"Being in Utah and being away from the grind and from everybody else and it's just me with my video games and cold one that feels good to me," he shared as he sipped wine in Provence, France.

It's no wonder the star loves his new life in the relatively secluded home. According to the listing, Post has everything a person could wish for: a wine cellar, workout room, basketball court, pool and fully-outfitted outdoor kitchen. Plus, he has more than enough space to accommodate guests, with five bedrooms and six baths.