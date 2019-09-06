Felicity Huffman Faces One Month in Prison in College Admission Scandal

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Sep. 6, 2019 2:34 PM
Federal prosecutors involved in the case against Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin are suggesting that Felicity serve one month in prison and a $20,000 fine.
According to a court filing, the federal prosecutors in the college admission scandal have decided that Huffman's actions were "deliberate and manifestly criminal." In turn, they call for the Desperate Housewives star to serve one month in prison and pay a $20,000 fine, per her previous plea agreement.
In Huffman's response to the filing, the actress asks the judge to instead allow her to serve a year of probation and community service. Included in her response are Letters in Aid of Testimony written by family and friends, including Eva Longoriaand husband William H. Macy. The aforementioned letters detail the reasons why the judge should agree to her team's suggested sentence.
In April, it was revealed in the plea agreement obtained by E! News, that Felicity agreed to a plea deal that promised the U.S. Attorney would recommend a prison sentence at the "low end" of the sentencing range, in addition to a "fine or other financial penalty."
At the time, Huffman shared that she is "in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over" her involvement in the acceptance scheme. She stated, "I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions."
Charles Krupa/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Moreover, the actress apologized to her daughters and the other students that could've been negatively impacted by her decisions. "I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community. I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly," the 56-year-old said.
In the apology, Felicity, who is out on $250,000 bail, also stated that her daughter, who benefited from the crimes, "knew absolutely nothing."
Felicity is just one of the 12 other parents that plead guilty to the bribery charges. Meanwhile, Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli plead not guilty and are facing 40 years in prison.
Why Felicity Huffman's Enviable Marriage to William H. Macy Made the College Admissions Scandal Even More Disappointing
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?