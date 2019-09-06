Paris Jackson Slams 50 Cent for Dissing Michael Jackson

Paris Jackson has a few words for 50 Cent.

The 21-year-old star clapped back at the 44-year-old rapper after he took a dig at her late father Michael Jackson.

It all started after the "Candy Shop" artist posted a video of Chris Brown doing backflips during a performance.

"All I'm saying is I never seen MJ come out like this," he captioned the clip.

The King of Pop's daughter then shut down the shade.

"Superbowl 1993," she wrote in the comments section. "True legends don't need to exert outrageous amounts of energy just to grasp your attention. Stillness, my friend. Stillness. More power in stillness than you can probably understand."

She then made it clear she wasn't trying to disrespect Chris in any way.

"And I say this with zero shade to Chris. I love him dearly," she added. "This is just for you 50."

This wasn't the first time the "In Da Club" star had compared the two artists. He also did so last week.

"@chrisbrown has now sold 69.5M singles in the US, making him the 7th best selling singles artists of all time. He has now [totaled] 100M RIAA certified units," he wrote in a since-deleted tweet, per The Blast. He reportedly then added, "CB better [than] MJ to me now."