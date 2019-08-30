Pete Davidson Supports Rumored Girlfriend Margaret Qualley at Venice Film Festival Premiere

There's no sense in hiding, Pete Davidson!

The Saturday Night Live star was spotted supporting rumored girlfriend Margaret Qualley at the premiere of her new film, Seberg, at the 2019 Venice Film Festival in Italy on Friday. Though Davidson, 25, skipped out on walking the red carpet, photographers snapped the comedian seated right behind Qualley, 24, following the screening.

Davidson, who dressed up for the occasion in a black blazer and white T-shirt, was all smiles as his possible new love interest stood up to receive a round of applause from fellow attendees. Qualley wore a blush pink gown by Prada.

One day ago, the two were spotted arriving at Venice's Marco Polo Airport. An eyewitness said the pair definitely looked like a couple and were seen laughing and chatting together. Although, the observer noted there wasn't any excessive PDA. The duo grabbed their bags and stopped to speak to a few fans before heading off in the same car.