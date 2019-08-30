Engaged Liv Tyler Doesn't Really Understand the Point of Marriage

It's been about four years since Liv Tyler accepted Dave Gardner's proposal. However, it looks like the 42-year-old actress won't be walking down the aisle anytime soon.

"I love being engaged, but I don't really have a desire to get married,' she told Tatler. "I always felt like marriage should be more of a reward…For surviving your relationship…I feel everyone's got it backwards."

The two sparked romance rumors back in 2014. They then welcomed a son, Sailor, in 2015, and a daughter, Lula, in 2016. Tyler also shares a son, Milo, with her ex Royston Langdon, and Gardner shares a son, Grey, with his ex Davinia Taylor.

The couple also has a few famous pals. For instance, they're friends with David Beckham and Victoria Beckham and attended Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding last October.

"Sitting in the church was my favorite part of the whole experience...I don't even have the words to describe how magical it was," she said. "And then the protocol of who came in where and went out where, and where we were sitting and how to behave – it was so interesting. And then, once it was over and we got into the party, it was very relaxed and very fun and very playful. Suddenly, everything got very loose and not at all formal."