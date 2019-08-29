Constance Wu Admits to Being "Dramatic" After Fresh Off the Boat "Twitter Fiasco"

It's always better to think before you tweet!

Back in May, Constance Wu made headlines across the country after she reacted to her ABC show Fresh Off the Boat being renewed for a sixth season.

"So upset right now that I'm literally crying. Ugh. F--k," she wrote to her 200,000 followers. "F--king hell."

While she would clarify her comments in a lengthy Instagram post soon after, the actress is addressing the "Twitter fiasco" once again in a candid new interview.

"I had this moment of heat where I got upset because I had to give up a job I had been looking forward to and had been chasing for a while," Constance shared with the Los Angeles Times. "It was moving to me how many people from the show reached out to me, and even on set...to say, ‘Just so you know, we love you and we know who you are, and you didn't deserve any of that stuff.' Because they also know that I'm an actress—I can be dramatic."