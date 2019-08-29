Shawn Mendes Poses Shirtless With an Avocado and Stars Are Here for It

Oh! Hi, Shawn Mendes!
The 21-year-old singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a shirtless photo of himself eating an avocado. In the pic, the crooner gives fans a peek at his abs and scoops out the raw green goodness. After seeing the snap, several celebrities couldn't help but leave a playful comment.
"If you're happy, I'm happy," John Mayer wrote in the comments section.
"Remember when I trained [you] to get those abs?" added OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder.
"Avocad-oh," commented Hoodie Allen. "[You] just gonna post s--t like this and expect my wife not to leave me!"
Other stars, however, were more focused on the avocado.
"Avo straight?!" wrote Winnie Harlow. "W/e come on gains!!!!"
"Um…I'm here for the avocado," added Jesse Tyler Ferguson.
A few YouTube stars reacted to the post, as well.
"Wow a man with taste," added James Charles.
"Suddenly I love avocados," Manny MUA wrote.