Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2019 MTV VMAs: Taylor Swift, Lizzo and More

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Mon., Aug. 26, 2019 3:38 PM

Taylor Swift, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Celebrities came to slay the 2019 MTV VMAs.

From glitzy gowns to risqué designs, music's biggest and brightest stars showed up and showed out to the awards ceremony. Like the famous Moonman trophy handed out to the winners, nearly every celeb hit the red carpet in outfits that were out-of-this-world.

Case in point: Taylor Swift graced the star-studded ceremony in a truly breathtaking design that shimmered as bright as the flashing camera lights. From her colorfully jewel-adorned blazer-dress to her equally stunning rhinestone knee-high boots, her ensemble was a sight to see. Moreover,Lance Bass made '90s fans rejoice over his vibrant suit and white embroidered tee. Making his outfit more iconic? His shirt gave a shout out to his *NSYNC days as "tearing up my heart" was written in black and red thread.

Of course, the MTV VMAs are one of the few award shows that welcomes audacious and over-the-top designs. That's why Lizzo's flamboyant and flashy ensemble fits into the best dressed category. From its vibrant red-hot pattern to her matching feather boa, this was one fashion risk that hits the mark.

Watch

Missy Elliott to Receive VMAs Michael Jackson Vanguard Award

With performances by Bad Bunny, Camila Cabello, J Balvin, Lil Nas X, Rosalía, Normani and more, fans are guaranteed to see more bold and fun fashion during the show. What's more? Style icon Marc Jacobs will earn the first Fashion Trailblazer Award.

Additionally, music legend Missy Elliot is receiving the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and will take the stage to perform for first time since 2006.

But before she and other stars "work it," scroll through our list of best dressed celebs!

Lizzo, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Lizzo

Red hot, hot, hot! Lizzo stuns at the star-studded ceremony with this flashy and flamboyant gown. And like the words emblazoned on her dress, she is a "siren!"

Ilfenesh Hadera, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Ilfenesh Hadera

The Baywatch star sizzles in this silver studded mini dress.

Taylor Swift, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift

She is here! The Lover songstress sashays her way onto the red carpet with this bright and bold look. From her colorfully jewel-adorned blazer-dress to her black rhinestone knee-high boots, she came to slay.

AJ Mitchell, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV

AJ Mitchell

the 18-year-old singer-songwriter skips the basic suit and tie for a more colorful ensemble.

Lance Bass, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Lance Bass

Lance is serving us lewks with this vibrant suit and his cheeky tee. His white shirt is a shout out to his *NSYNC days as the words "Tearing Up My Heart" are embroidered in black and red thread.

Lilliana Vazquez, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Lilliana Vazquez

The 39-year-old author is a vision in white as she walks the red carpet in a long-sleeve and body-hugging mini dress. The large black bow is a chef's kiss!

Carissa Culiner, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Carissa Culiner

The E! News host dazzles on the red carpet with this shimmery black and silver co-ord set.

Keep checking E! News for updates on the 2019 MTV VMAs.

