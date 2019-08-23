The Moment Liam Hemsworth Decided it ''Was Time'' to File for Divorce From Miley Cyrus

Liam Hemsworthknew his marriage reached a point of no return when he saw Miley Cyruskissing Kaitlynn Carter, a source tells E! News.

In the aftermath of their devastating split, friends and family of the star thought there was still hope for him and Miley to get back together, especially considering the on-again, off-again nature of their relationship. At the time, a source told E! News, "Their families have urged them to take some time to breathe before they make any final decisions."

But it seems like all potential for a rekindled romance disappeared when pictures of Miley kissing Brody Jenner's ex spread like wildfire. According to a source, that was the moment when he realized that he "can't do this anymore."

"Even though Miley and Liam were separated for a while before she was photographed making out on the yacht with Kaitlynn, once Liam saw those photos he decided it was time to file for divorce," the insider explains. "That was it for him, seeing those photos and then all the Soho House stories thereafter."