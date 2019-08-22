Inside Bethenny Frankel's Real Housewives of New York City Exit: What Happened and What's Next?

"Bethenny had been on the fence about returning to the show for a few months. She didn't share about it that much," a source told E! News. "Her motivation for leaving was both personal and professional."

As noted in her exit statement, Bethenny has a new TV production deal with Mark Burnett. The two are reportedly working on a new business-themed show for women. Developing these projects and sticking with cameras on her for RHONY wasn't feasible, our source said.

"Bethenny had been considering leaving for a few months. She didn't discuss with many people and ultimately made a final, quick decision. She felt it was time to leave the franchise to focus more on her passion projects, including philanthropy and her production deal with Mark Burnett," another source told E! News. "Also, her daughter is her priority. She has learned so much during her time on the show and wants to empower women and continue to help change the tone of conversations."