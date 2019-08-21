Dancing With the Stars' Missing Pro Dancers Speak Out: Sharna Burgess and Artem Chigvintsev Address Exits

"It's been 10 years since I have joined this absolutely, one of a kind, incredible show! It has given me recognition as a dancer, choreographer and a teacher. I have had so many beautiful memories with all of my celebrity partners! They all have shaped me into the person that I am today," he said.

Chigvintsev thanked the behind-the-scenes team who bring the show to life every week and wished everyone well. He gave a special shout out to the fans who have supported him over the years.

"Even though this is so hard on me, I will be DWTS #1 fan, cheering you all on every Monday night!" he said.