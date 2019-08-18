Pregnant Ashley Graham Praised Over Naked Selfie With Stretch Marks

Pregnant Ashley Graham is keeping it real.

The 31-year-old model and husband Justin Ervin announced on Wednesday that she is pregnant with their first child and on Sunday, she shared a naked selfie. The photo is taken below her neck and shows part of her breast, arm, side, stomach, butt and thigh. It also shows some of her stretch marks.

"Same same but a little different," Graham wrote.

The photo was met with mostly praise.

"I CANNOT WAIT for you to be a mother and teach another human being that ALL bodies are beautiful. You're going to be such an amazing mother," one user wrote.

"Thank you for showing the world we exist," another person commented.

Another user wrote, "I literally have tears rolling down my cheeks as I write this. Thank you for being so raw, honest and real. Pictures like this makes me love & embrace my body more. You are beautiful!"