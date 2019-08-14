Rachel Bilson and Adam Brody's Reunion Will Make You Miss The O.C. Even More

Seth and Summer together again!

Rachel Bilson bumped into The O.C. co-star Adam Brody at the airport on Tuesday and shared a picture of the mini-reunion on Instagram.

"Ran into my ol buddy from JFK to LAX," she captioned the sweet snapshot. "#CaliforniaHereWeCome."

Of course, followers expressed their excitement over seeing the two together again. However, the show's creator, Josh Schwartz, couldn't resist having a little fun.

"Sorry, don't get the reference," he wrote in the comments section.

"Well played Schwartz, well played," Bilson wrote in response to his joke.

It's hard to believe it's been 12 years since the show's last episode aired. While the cast members have reunited a few times over the years, they've mostly gone their separate ways. Bilson starred on shows like Hart of Dixie and Nashville while Brody appeared on StartUp and in Shazam!. In addition, Ben McKenzie, who played Ryan on the show, went on to appear in Gotham, and Mischa Barton, who played Marissa, joined the cast of The Hills: New Beginnings.