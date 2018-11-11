Olivia Wilde and Rachel Bilson Have an O.C. Reunion at Star-Studded Baby2Baby Gala

by Jess Cohen | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 1:03 PM

Olivia Wilde, Rachel Bilson, Baby2Baby Gala

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Where's Seth Cohen?

Olivia Wilde and Rachel Bilson had a mini The O.C. reunion on Saturday night. The actresses both attended the 2018 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell in Culver City, Calif.

Wilde, who starred as Alex Kelly on the hit series, and Bilson, who starred as Summer Roberts, joined celebs Jessica Alba, Katy Perry, Kobe Bryant, Zoe Saldana, Judd Apatow, Julie Bowen, Jenna Dewan, Jennifer Garner, Leslie Mann, Busy Philipps, Kelly Rowland, Rachel Zoe, Zooey Deschanel, Lauren Conrad and Olivia Munn at the star-studded event.

Amy Adams was also in attendance at the event, during which she was honored with the "Giving Tree Award," which the organization awards annually to a mother who uses her position in the public eye to advocate on behalf of children living in poverty.

Photos

2018 Baby2Baby Gala: Star Sightings

The seventh annual Gala raised more than $4.3 million to support its work providing low-income children with all the basic necessities that every child deserves.  

Take a look below to see more of the celebs in attendance at the 2018 Baby2Baby Gala!

Amy Adams, Baby2Baby Gala

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Amy Adams

"Thank you so much, thank you guys, you know how much I value you guys, to have you in my circle of friends," Adams, who was honored at the event, said in her speech. "Thank you all so much for being here, this is completely overwhelming room and it's completely overwhelming to be honored at a time like this, at a place like this where so many people do so much."

Jennifer Garner, Baby2Baby Gala

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Jennifer Garner

Garner told E! News on the red carpet that she's "honored" to be a part of Baby2Baby. "They do so much for children in need and disaster relief," she shared.

Jessica Alba, Baby2Baby Gala

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Jessica Alba

The Honest Company founder showed her support for partner Baby2Baby.

Zoe Saldana, Baby2Baby Gala

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Zoe Saldana

The Guardians of the Galaxy and Avatar actress attended the event on Saturday.

Lauren Conrad, Baby2Baby Gala

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Lauren Conrad

The designer smiled for cameras on the carpet before heading inside to the event.

Busy Philipps, Baby2Baby Gala

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Busy Philipps

The Busy Tonight host showed her support for Baby2Baby at Saturday's event.

Jenna Dewan, Baby2Baby Gala

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Jenna Dewan

The Resident actress donned a pantsuit at the Baby2Baby event.

Katy Perry, Baby2Baby Gala

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Katy Perry

The "Firework" singer was photographed at the event in Culver City.

Olivia Wilde, Rachel Bilson, Baby2Baby Gala

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Olivia Wilde & Rachel Bilson

The former O.C. co-stars had a mini-reunion at the Baby2Baby event.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7 p.m., only on E!

