Aaron Carter Granted Restraining Order Against Ex Lina Valentina Over Alleged Stabbing Threats

Aaron Carteris taking legal action against ex-girlfriend Lina Valentina.

The Los Angeles Superior Court confirms to E! News that Aaron Carter was granted a partial restraining order against Valentina on Monday, Aug. 12.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, Carter alleged that his now-ex "physically assaulted" him on "several" occasions. "She has threatened to stab me several times and she carries a knife with her," Carter claims in the filing.

The documents also confirm that Valentina was "ordered to stay 100 yards away" from Aaron, but his request to have her ordered to leave his home was denied since he admitted Lina does not actually reside there.

Meanwhile, Aaron's attorney Jan Michael Morris tells E! News that despite the scheduled court date, Aaron is "not pursuing the restraining order at this time."

"Aaron wants to move on with his life and has resolved his issues with Lina. He wishes Lina the best," the attorney explained. "He's focusing on his career, his music and his fans."