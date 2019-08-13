Harry Styles Has ''Respectfully Declined'' the Prince Eric Role in Live-Action Little Mermaid

Harry Styleswill not be a part of Ariel's world, much to the dismay of his fans.

It's been a whirlwind day for the Little Mermaid cast. Early Tuesday, two large movie theater chains tweeted that Harry Styles was confirmed for the role of Prince Eric, which sparked a flurry of excitement in the Twitter-verse. But as news began spreading across the web, the theater chains deleted the tweets that appear to be very incorrect.

Now, a source close to the project tells E! News, "While [Harry] is a fan of the project he has respectfully declined the offer."

Just last month it was revealed that the One Direction singer was in talks to play the dreamy Prince Eric. Of course, fans were delighted at the possibility of seeing the singer star opposite Halle Bailey, who was cast in the role of Ariel, as well as the rest of the rumored cast.