Inside Liam Hemsworth's "Difficult Few Weeks" Amid Miley Cyrus Split

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Aug. 12, 2019 12:06 PM
Liam Hemsworth has been leaning on his family amid his breakup with Miley Cyrus.
As E! News confirmed over the weekend, the Last Song co-stars have called it quits after about eight months of marriage. "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time," a rep for Cyrus told E! News in a statement.
"Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers," the statement continued. "They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."
Amid the split news, Cyrus, 26, has been spending time in Italy, where she was spotted kissing Brody Jenner's ex, Kaitlynn Carter.
John Sciulli for Getty Images
Meanwhile, Hemsworth, 29, has been spending time in Australia with his family. On Monday, the Hunger Games star broke his silence on the breakup news while out in Byron Bay with brother Chris Hemsworth.
"You don't understand what it's like," he told The Daily Mail Australia when asked about the split. "I don't want to talk about it, mate."
Now, E! News has learned more details about Hemsworth's "difficult" few weeks amid his breakup with Cyrus.
Madison McGaw, Angela Pham, & Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com
"Liam has been in Australia for the past few weeks with his family. He arrived in late July and has been hanging out with his brother Chris and some of his friends," an eyewitness tells E! News. "They've been in Byron Bay roaming around town and spending a lot of time with Chris' kids."
According to the insider, Liam has been surfing and down at the beach where "he's happiest."
"He has seemed a little bit down but very comfortable being in Australia with family," the eyewitness shares. "They celebrated Chris' birthday together with the kids at the house on Sunday and on Monday they went out to get frozen yogurt at Yoflo. Liam was serious and a bit melancholy."
A source also tells E! News that Hemsworth is "dealing with a lot."
"It makes him uncomfortable that everything has been so public," the insider shares. "It's been a difficult few weeks for him. He's with his family and just wants to be around people that are going to a support him and try and take his mind off of what's going on."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?