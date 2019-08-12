Inside Liam Hemsworth's "Difficult Few Weeks" Amid Miley Cyrus Split

"Liam has been in Australia for the past few weeks with his family. He arrived in late July and has been hanging out with his brother Chris and some of his friends," an eyewitness tells E! News. "They've been in Byron Bay roaming around town and spending a lot of time with Chris' kids."

According to the insider, Liam has been surfing and down at the beach where "he's happiest."

"He has seemed a little bit down but very comfortable being in Australia with family," the eyewitness shares. "They celebrated Chris' birthday together with the kids at the house on Sunday and on Monday they went out to get frozen yogurt at Yoflo. Liam was serious and a bit melancholy."

A source also tells E! News that Hemsworth is "dealing with a lot."

"It makes him uncomfortable that everything has been so public," the insider shares. "It's been a difficult few weeks for him. He's with his family and just wants to be around people that are going to a support him and try and take his mind off of what's going on."