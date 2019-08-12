Friends Is Heading to the Big Screen for 25th Anniversary Celebration

Warner Bros.
by Chris Harnick | Mon., Aug. 12, 2019 8:48 AM
Friends is heading to the big screen.
To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the show's premiere, Warner Bros. is teaming up with Fathom Events for "Friends 25th: The One With the Anniversary," a screening of 12 fan-favorite episodes over three nights. There will also be bonus content with the screenings, like interviews and other never-before-seen behind-the-scenes content.
"We're thrilled to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Friends, a TV show that continues to impact culture and attract new fans from across generations," Ray Nutt , CEO of Fathom Events, said in a statement. "Fans will have the opportunity to come together and look back on some of the most hilarious and emotional scenes from the acclaimed comedy — this time in theaters."
The event will take place in more than a thousand theaters in the United States over three nights on September 23, September 28 and October 2.
"The cultural impact that Friends continues to have, 25 years after its premiere, is astounding, a true testament to the genius of Marta Kauffman, David Crane, Kevin Bright and the incredibly talented cast. It is so amazing to know that the series is still bringing people of all ages together. We could not be more excited to deliver these digitally remastered episodes to theaters — for the first time ever! — so that together, in a shared experience, our loyal fans can enjoy some of their favorite Friends scenes in a new way," Lisa Gregorian, president and chief marketing officer of Warner Bros. Television Group, said in a statement.
The Fathom Events screening is just one of the many celebrations taking place to pay tribute to the beloved sitcom. Executive producers Marta Kaufman, David Crane and Kevin Bright will take place in a conversation and screening as part of Tribeca TV Festival in New York City on Friday, Sept. 13. "The One with the Embryos" and "The One Where Everybody Finds Out," selected by the creators and executive producers, will be the episodes screened before the panel discussion.
Additionally, Warner Bros. TV is making a Friends pop-up experience in New York complete with props and set recreation and LEGO is releasing a Central Perk set. Yep, "the Rachel" is now a LEGO.
Starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, Friends ran for 10 seasons on NBC between 1994-2004. The series netted big bucks to land on Netflix, but it's already gearing up to move to a new streaming home: WarnerMedia's HBO Max launching in 2020.
Friends made its TV debut on September 22, 1994.
