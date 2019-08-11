Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter Dance in Cryptic Video After Liam Hemsworth Split

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Aug. 11, 2019 11:53 AM
Is Miley Cyrus trying to relay a message about her and Liam Hemsworth's breakup?
The 26-year-old singer's rep announced on Saturday that the pair had split, less than eight months after they wed in Nashville, following a 10-year on-again, off-again relationship. Miley has been vacationing over the past week in Italy with her sister Brandi Cyrus and some girlfriends, including Kaitlynn Carter, Brody Jenner's recent ex. On Friday, the two were photographed kissing and cuddling during their trip.
On Saturday, Kaitlynn, 30, posted on her Instagram Story a selfie video of her and Miley dancing to "Bangerz," the title track from the singer's 2013 album that was released after her previous split from Hemsworth.
In the clip, Miley also sings along to the lyric, "Why I need his millis / When I got Billy on the speed dial," which refers to her dad and fellow musician Billy Ray Cyrus.
Things seem to have taken a raunchy turn on Miley's Instagram in recent months, bringing to mind some eyebrow-raising antics from the singer during her Bangerz era.
On Sunday, Miley posted new photos of herself from the group's trip, showing her standing on a grassy hill with snowy mountains in the background.
"Don't fight evolution, because you will never win," she wrote. "Like the mountain I am standing on top of , which was once under water , connected with Africa , change is inevitable. The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed. My dad always told me 'Nature never hurries but it is always on time'.... it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own ...."
Don't fight evolution, because you will never win. Like the mountain I am standing on top of , which was once under water , connected with Africa , change is inevitable. The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed. My dad always told me " Nature never hurries but it is always on time".... it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own .... 💙
"New day. New adventure," she added. "Life's a climb... but the view is great."
As for Liam, the 29-year-old has not commented on the breakup and has been spending time with Chris Hemsworth and other family in their native Australia.
