Where Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's Relationship Went Wrong

by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Aug. 10, 2019 7:11 PM

Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are going their separate ways.

On Saturday evening, E! News confirmed the couple split after less than one year of marriage. "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time," a rep for the 26-year-old singer said in a statement shared with us.

The rep continued, "Ever evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."

The news of their breakup comes a few weeks after the two celebrated their 10-year anniversary. However, a source tells E! News "they were drifting apart" and were "trying to make it work for months now."

"They have been trying to make it work for months now but haven't felt they were connecting on the level they were feeling when they got married last year," the insider shared. "It's been a rough year."

Miley Cyrus Slams Liam Hemsworth Breakup Rumors

With the "Mother's Daughter" hitting up the studio and going back on tour in Europe, the source explained "they have been spending a lot of time apart."

If anything, the insider expressed that the Hunger Games star is "focused on a more simplified lifestyle while Miley has been preparing for a new wave of her music career."

"She has been ready to put out music and be back in the game touring and performing. They really grew apart," the source dished. "Miley and Liam have still been communicating and it wasn't a messy split but they have decided they are at different points in their lives currently."

Last month, Cyrus opened up about her "complex" and "unique" marriage to the 29-year-old actor.

"I think it's very confusing to people that I'm married," the 26-year-old singer shared. "But my relationship is unique... And I don't know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it's so complex, and modern, and new that I don't think we're in a place where people would get it. I mean, do people really think that I'm at home in a f--king apron cooking dinner?"

She added, "I'm in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women. People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still f--king good, and I know that. I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most. I definitely don't fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don't even like that word."

For Liam and Miley, the two have definitely had their fair share of ups and downs. The two were on-again, off-again before The Dressmaker actor proposed in 2012. However, they called off their engagement a year later. The pair reconciled their relationship in 2015. 

They officially said their "I Do's" in December 2018, in a private and intimate ceremony at their Tennessee estate.

