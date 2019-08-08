The One Where Friends Becomes a LEGO Set for Its 25th Anniversary

Could we be any more excited for this new LEGO set? If that wasn't enough of a hint, we'll just come out and say it: Friends is getting the LEGO treatment.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the show's premiere comes the LEGO Ideas Central Perk set. Hitting shelves on September 1, the set includes minifigures of Ross Geller, Rachel Green, Chandler Bing, Monica Geller, Joey Tribbiani, Phoebe Buffay and Gunther, along with the famous orange couch. Yep, a LEGO figure has the "Rachel" haircut.