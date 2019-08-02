Secrets Revealed From Taylor Swift's First Lover Secret Session

Instagram
A new Taylor Swift era is upon us, and that means Swifties around the world are begging for a golden ticket to one of her secret sessions.
Ahead of an album release, it's become tradition for the pop star to handpick a group of fans to her home for a private listening party. On Friday, she kicked off her very first Lover secret session in London, where a very exclusive group of Swift loyalists gathered to mingle with their idol and listen to Lover in its entirety.
While attendees are sworn to secrecy (the T. Swift code of honor is a thing, OK?!), there are few details that have made their way out since the session wrapped. Let's break it down, shall we?
Lover Has Something For Every Music Fan:
If there was one word that guests had to describe Taylor's new album it would be "BOP!" As one fan described, "There's some really stripped down stuff and some hardcore bops. But all in all, amazing. If reputation wasn't your cup of tea, I am sure you will love Lover."
Taylor's Favorite Song Ever Is On the Upcoming Album:
According to one lucky attendee, the 10-time Grammy winner revealed that her favorite track of all-time is included on Lover. Of course, she couldn't reveal which one just yet, so she told the fan that "All Too Well" will always have a special place in her heart.
And One Song in Particular Might Make You Cry:
Break out the Kleenex, because Taylor is going deep on Lover. One fan went as far to say they almost cried "uncontrollably" after hearing one track, adding, "A few of the other songs made me tear up a little... But that was 'cause they were very sweet and romantic!"
Another fan compared Lover to 1989, explaining, "It was definitely a mixed bag, but [a] very real and raw album."
Taylor Shared a Special Moment With One LGBTQ+ Fan:
After writing an emotional letter to Taylor describing how her hit song "ME!" inspired him on his coming out journey, the fan revealed that she read the piece out loud during the secret session.
Yes, Taylor Baked for Her Swifties and Showered Them With Gifts:
Guests were treated to a plethora of desserts handmade by the one and only T. Swift, which included multi-color rice krispies treats and heart-shaped cookies. They also went home with Lover swag bags and pins saying "Lover Secret Sessions 2019."
Any Other Deets?:
While Swifties were asked to keep most info about the album under tight lock and key, we did get some additional insight into life at home for one of the biggest musicians in the world. There were reportedly about 40 board games in Taylor's closet, in addition to a drone. Additionally, one fan said Swift had Le Labo's Santo 26 candles throughout her home, and Jo Malone hand soap in her bathroom. The more you know, right?
Keep checking back to E! News for more updates on Taylor's upcoming album.
Lover drops Aug. 23.