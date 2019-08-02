JoJo Siwa Has a Dance Moms Reunion Outside of the Studio

It's a Dance Moms reunion!

Nickelodeon star and YouTube personality JoJo Siwa reunited with fellow show alumni Nia Sioux and Kendall Vertes backstage at her concert at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh this week.

"I'm so happy that @niasioux and @kendallvertes care to see my show in Pittsburgh the other night!!!" JoJo wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the three. "I love these 2 so much! We will be friends FOREVER! I miss u guys already!"

Nia and Kendall also shared photos and videos of the reunion on Instagram.

"Last night was crazy fun!" Nia wrote. "Thanks for sharing your awesomeness with Pittsburgh @itsjojosiwa."

"Amazing show, with amazing people," Kendall wrote. "Thank you @jessalynnsiwa and @itsjojosiwa for an amazing night."

"Beautiful people inside and out!!!" commented Nia's mom, Holly Hatcher-Frazier.

"Love you," commented JoJo's mother, Jessalynn Siwa.

Siwa starred on Dance Moms during seasons five and six in 2015 and 2016 before she partnered with Nickelodeon to became the big star she is today.