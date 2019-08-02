Pink Just Epically Trolled the Mom Shamers Coming After Jessica Simpson

Hair's the deal: We'd dye for a friend like Pink.

After mom shamers came after Jessica Simpson for letting her daughter Maxwell Drew Johnson, 7, color her hair pink, the singer addressed the mane issue with some help from her own daughter Willow Hart, 8.

"I heard people were bummed on Jessica Simpson for letting her seven year old get her hair colored," the singer captioned a shot of her dying Willow's hair blue. "So we thought we'd share what we did yesterday. #bluehairdontcare#getyourownkids#parentpoliceareactuallyjustlonelysadpeople #illdyeyourhairtoo"

As she often does, Pink disabled comments on her post so the trolls could not troll her trolling.

Earlier this week, Simpson shared a picture of Maxi's new locks on her Instagram. "Inspired by The Descendants," she wrote. "#901girl #MAXIDREW." But the adorable shot of her oldest looking all grown up seemed to only bring it criticism.

"So sad to see a child this young getting her hair dyed," commented one user. "She looked so much prettier with her natural golden locks. She still should be a child in every sense. That time is short."