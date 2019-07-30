Here's Exactly How Many Kids Prince Harry Wants to Have With Meghan Markle

To Prince Harry, fatherhood has been a crowning achievement. And now, looking forward, he hopes to keep expanding.

During an interview with Dr. Jane Goodall for British Vogue—the same issue wife Meghan Markle guest edited—the royal and world-famous primatologist discussed the environment, climate change and preserving the plant for the generations to come. Which, ultimately lead the conversation to fatherhood and how Harry's outlook on the world has changed since welcoming son Archie Harrison in May.

"It does make it different," the 34-year-old admitted. "I think, weirdly, because of the people that I've met and the places that I've been fortunate enough to go to, I've always had a connection and a love for nature. I view it differently now, without question. But I've always wanted to try and ensure that, even before having a child and hoping to have children…"

Interrupted, Goodall, "Not too many!"