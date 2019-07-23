With many royal life events added to his baby album already, Archie Harrison is adding another to his growing list: he got a sweet visit from one of his mom's "idols."

Last month, Dr. Jane Goodall, a world-renowned primatologist, made a special visit to Frogmore Cottage to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son, according to royals correspondent Emily Andrews. Apparently, Goodall had a sweet cuddle session with the royal baby during her visit. What's more? The animal rights activist met the Duchess of Sussex when she was cradling Archie. There, Meghan shared she was a big fan of Jane's.

"You've been my idol since I was a child. I've hero worshiped you all my life," the former Suits actress reportedly told Goodall (according to Andrews).

On Tuesday, the Duke of Sussex stepped out to support Goodall's Roots & Shoots event at Windsor Castle. It's unclear if Meghan made a special appearance.