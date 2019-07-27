Jennifer Lopez Stops Concert to Sing "Happy Birthday" to Alex Rodriguez

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jul. 27, 2019 10:14 AM
Happy birthday, Alex Rodriguez!
The former New York Yankees star and MLB icon turned 44 on Saturday. The night before, his fiancée Jennifer Lopez honored him in a very special way: She temporarily stopped her concert in Miami and had him come up onstage, along with her twins, Max and Emme, his daughters, Natasha and Ella, and her backup dancers. The guest of honor was presented with a 4-tiered Yankees-themed cake. J.Lo had the crowd yell, "Happy Birthday, A-Rod," and then she and her beau shared a sweet kiss.
Lopez then led the crowd in singing "Happy Birthday" to Rodriguez.
After the show, the two celebrated his special day at a party with friends. The cake was brought out again and sparklers were lit on it.
The cake was created by Divine Delicacies Custom Cakes.
A spokesperson for the bakery told E! News, "A-Rod loves chocolate, which is why Jennifer Lopez chose a 4-tier chocolate cake with chocolate buttercream filling. The Yankee jersey and bat was made from sugar. Swarovski Crystals were used to spell out 'Alex' on top of the cake."
Chef Kelvin Fernandez, who works for the couple, told E! News that the menu for Alex's birthday party included chimichurri Steak, Caribbean-spiced shrimp, sofrito buttered whole chicken, green and white asparagus, fig and raspberry salad, and crisp heirloom potatoes.
Lopez began her It's My Party tour in June and is set to continue touring North America throughout the summer.
Earlier this week, she and A-Rod celebrated her own 50th birthday at a party in the backyard of a private home on Miami Beach's Star Island that belonged to Gloria Estefan. J.Lo also received a black and gold multi-tiered birthday cake.
Rodriguez gifted his lady a $140,000 red Porsche 911 GTS convertible.
"It came with a big gold bow on it and was delivered to their house," a source said. "The license plate says JLO."
"She took the car for a spin before the party with A-Rod and looked very excited," the source added.
Lopez and Rodriguez got engaged during a trip to the Bahamas in March, after two years of dating. A-Rod proposed with a massive emerald-cut diamond engagement ring, which is estimated to be worth at least $1 million.
In June, J.Lo said in a YouTube video that she and A-Rod planned on tying the knot in 2020.
"I'd like a big wedding and I'd like to get married in a church this time," she continued. "I've never been married in a church and I've been married three times, and once was nine months and once was 11 months, so I don't really count those."
—Reporting by Spencer Lubitz
