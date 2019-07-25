Sean "Diddy" Combs Fuels Romance Rumors With Steve Harvey's Stepdaughter Lori

Just friends or something more?

That's what fans of Sean "Diddy" Combs are asking themselves after the music mogul was spotted with Lori Harvey this week in New York City.

In pictures obtained by E! News, the pair enjoyed a midnight stroll in the Big Apple's Soho neighborhood where they just so happened to be wearing matching outfits.

Earlier in the day, Diddy was spotted at the REVOLT Summit Kickoff Event at the Kings Theatre. As for Lori, she was hanging out with Magic Johnson's daughter Elisa Johnson at Nobu.

While Diddy and Lori could just be two friends hanging out together in the same city, some fans are left wondering if something more could be brewing.

In recent months, the pair has been spotted at multiple events including dinner in Malibu. In fact, after Lori was seen wearing a large diamond ring on that finger, she took to Instagram Stories to deny she was ready to wed.

Lori Harvey, Justin Combs

Prince Williams/Wireimage

"I'm not engaged," she wrote last month. "Stop believing everything y'all read on a blog."

Ultimately, these two may in fact just be two friends hanging out every so often. Back in February, Lori hung out with Diddy's son Justin Combs at a Super Bowl party hosted by Diddy himself.

And when Diddy's ex Kim Porter suddenly passed away, it was clear Lori was heartbroken over the loss of her good friend.

"Having a hard time processing this one...you were such a beautiful person inside and out. Thank you for always being so sweet and loving to me," she wrote. "I'm so glad I told you how much I loved and missed you last time I saw you. Your energy was truly something special. An angel on earth and now in heaven. RIP Momma Kim."

E! News has reached out to Diddy and Lori's team for any comment. 

