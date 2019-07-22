Taylor Swift Teases Easter Egg Reveal: All the Musical Theories

We need to calm down!

Taylor Swift is set to reveal a major musical Easter egg! The superstar singer took to Instagram on Monday to tease an announcement, sharing a clip from her latest music video, "You Need to Calm Down." In the short clip, we see an arrow hitting a target with the number five written on it.

"I'm going live tomorrow, July 23 at 5pm ET!" Swift told her fans on social media. "I have some stuff I'm reeeeeally excited to tell you about, including some info on this Easter egg right here."

T.Swift also added the bow emoji, the direct hit emoji, the eyes emoji and the arrow up emoji in her caption.