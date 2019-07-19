Stylish Lion King Merch to (Pride) Rock All Summer

  • By
    &

by Katherine Riley | Fri., Jul. 19, 2019 3:00 AM

E-Comm: The Lion King Merch

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Can you feel the love, Disney fans? The Lion King is now in theaters! And we just can't wait to rule over the Pride Lands this summer in the latest Lion King merch. Earlier this summer, Sir John x Luminess Cosmetics' launched their Limited-Edition The Lion King makeup collab. And now, more fashion fit for a king (or queen...or meerkat) had dropped.

From on-trend tops and jackets to top-tech power banks, we've rounded up our favorite finds. Hakuna matata, shoppers!

Disney The Lion King x Asos Design Simba & Nala Sweater

Show your love for this purrfect couple with this sweet sweater.

E-Comm: The Lion King Merch
$60 Asos
Her Universe Disney The Lion King Kimono Sleeve Dress

Have no worries for the rest of your days in this skater dress, featuring metallic accents and portraits of Simba and the gang.

E-Comm: The Lion King Merch
$65 Torrid
Chaser x Disney Hakuna Matata Sweatshirt

This sweatshirt is part of Bloomingdale's Style Kingdom Carousel, a pop-up shop celebrating Disney's The Lion King.

E-Comm: The Lion King Merch
$80 Bloomingdale's
Skinnydip London Scar Cosmetic Case

Be prepared to find all of your fierce makeup with ease using this clear cosmetic case.

E-Comm: The Lion King Merch
$32 Bloomingdale's
Disney The Lion King x Asos Design Unisex Oversized Hoodie

How cute is the back of this hoodie? And the oversized style makes it comfy for summer nights and well into fall.

E-Comm: The Lion King Merch
$60 Asos
Her Universe Disney The Lion King Simba Active Tank

Channel you own inner lion spirit during your workouts in this Simba graphic tank top.

E-Comm: The Lion King Merch
$39 Torrid
Disney The Lion King x Asos Design Character Print Track Jacket

The gang's all here on this half-zip track jacket. Athleisure wear never looked so fun.

E-Comm: The Lion King Merch
$72 Asos
Skinnydip London Simba Power Bank

Roar! This slim-design power bank works for both iPhone and Android, and includes a micro USB cable.

E-Comm: The Lion King Merch
$40 Bloomingdale's
The Lion King Woven Jacket

The Lion King's colorful characters are embroidered on the front while the back features a screen art appliqué.

E-Comm: The Lion King Merch
$60 shopDisney
TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Disney , Life/Style , Style Collective , Top Stories

