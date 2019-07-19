Stylish Lion King Merch to (Pride) Rock All Summer

by Katherine Riley | Fri., Jul. 19, 2019 3:00 AM
Can you feel the love, Disney fans? The Lion King is now in theaters! And we just can't wait to rule over the Pride Lands this summer in the latest Lion King merch. Earlier this summer, Sir John x Luminess Cosmetics' launched their Limited-Edition The Lion King makeup collab. And now, more fashion fit for a king (or queen...or meerkat) had dropped.
From on-trend tops and jackets to top-tech power banks, we've rounded up our favorite finds. Hakuna matata, shoppers!
Show your love for this purrfect couple with this sweet sweater.
Have no worries for the rest of your days in this skater dress, featuring metallic accents and portraits of Simba and the gang.
This sweatshirt is part of Bloomingdale's Style Kingdom Carousel, a pop-up shop celebrating Disney's The Lion King.
Be prepared to find all of your fierce makeup with ease using this clear cosmetic case.
How cute is the back of this hoodie? And the oversized style makes it comfy for summer nights and well into fall.
Channel you own inner lion spirit during your workouts in this Simba graphic tank top.
The gang's all here on this half-zip track jacket. Athleisure wear never looked so fun.
Roar! This slim-design power bank works for both iPhone and Android, and includes a micro USB cable.
The Lion King's colorful characters are embroidered on the front while the back features a screen art appliqué.
