How the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion Addressed Lisa Vanderpump's Absence

Maybe Lisa Vanderpump should have listened to her own words about showing up to a Real Housewives reunion.

LVP's absence from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion was a major topic at the top of tonight's episode, starting with clips of Andy Cohen's Instagram Live from the reunion taping, when he announced that Lisa hadn't shown.

We were then treated to clips of Lisa herself commenting on times that other Housewives had decided not to attend.

"I think if you sign up to do a reality show, you have to be prepared to open up your life," she said back in 2013 when Adrienne Maloof didn't show up. "What Brandy did wasn't to expose what many of us knew, it was to expose the fact that she consistently lied. That was the point."

But, Andy asked, was it a mistake not to come to the reunion?