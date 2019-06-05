Tommy Garcia/Bravo
After a season of dog-related drama and many rumors that she's done with the show, Lisa Vanderpump did not attend the season nine reunion of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
The reunion taped on Wednesday, and Andy Cohen went live on Instagram during the lunch break to talk to fans. He was then joined by friend Anderson Cooper, and asked Cooper to ask him how the reunion is going.
"The reunion is going great. It's major. Lisa Vanderpump's not here," Cohen revealed.
"Has she not been there at all for this reunion?" Cooper asked, and Cohen simply made a face.
"There's major things happening...there's trouble afoot in Beverly Hills," he said. "You know who is here? Camille."
So Camille Grammer, who is not a full cast member, attended, while Vanderpump, who is a full cast member, did not.
You can see the clip, screen recorded and posted on Twitter, below.
The fact that LVP didn't attend the reunion is not all that surprising, considering the fact that she told DailyMailTV she would be skipping it.
"The objective of the reunion is to reunite, right? And I have no inclination to reunite with the women who've been harassing me for 10 months now." Lisa told the site when asked if she would attend the reunion and added, "So in all probability, no.'
In fact, it sounds like Vanderpump is officially done with the show entirely, as has been rumored since November.
"I think they've made it pretty impossible for me to go back frankly,' she told DailyMailTV. "So ... no."
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
