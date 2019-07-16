Ariana Grande Finally Gets Her Grammy 5 Months After Her Big Win

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Jul. 16, 2019 12:50 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Ariana Grande, A Very Wicked Halloween

Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Congratulations are in order for Ariana Grande.

While the 26-year-old singer won her first Grammy five months ago, she didn't receive her trophy until today.

The artist shared some pictures of her new hardware via Instagram on Tuesday.

"Really glad I checked the mail," she quipped alongside a snapshot of the award.

She also shared her enthusiasm with her pet pig Piggy Smallz.

"Piggy, something came for you," she joked in a video.

Of course, her manager, Scooter Braun, was proud of her, too.

"This right here is family," he wrote alongside a photo of the duo. "I couldn't have been prouder this week to deliver this one her very first Grammy. There is no one more deserving, and this is truly the first chapter of her epic story. She is an icon living and is exactly who she claims to be. Yes she is now and forever more Grammy award winner @arianagrande but to me she is simply Ari...one of the strongest people I know with a heart of gold. Proud of you Ari!! Love yah." 

Although, the "7 Rings" star joked he blew her cover. 

"So grateful. Thank you Scoot. Even though you ruined my joke about it coming in the mail," she quipped in the comments section.

Watch

Jennifer Lopez & Ariana Grande Sharing Too Much While on Tour?

Grande won Best Pop Vocal Album for Sweetener back in February. However, she didn't actually attend the 2019 award show.

As fans will recall, the "Thank U, Next" singer was scheduled to perform at the Grammys; however, she backed out last minute. While the Recording Academy's executive producer, Ken Ehrlich, said "there's not enough time to make it work," Grande insisted this wasn't the case.

"I've kept my mouth shut but now you're lying about me," she tweeted at the time. "I can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken. It was when my creativity & self-expression was stifled by you, that I decided not to attend. I hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more." 

In fact, Grande claimed she "offered three different songs." 

"It's about collaboration," she claimed. "It's about feeling supported. It's about art and honesty. Not politics. Not doing favors or playing games. It's just a game y'all…and I'm sorry but that's not what music is to me."

Despite this dispute, Grande was still thankful for the honor.

"I know I'm not there tonight (trust, I tried and still truly wished it had worked out tbh) and I know I said I try not to put too much weight into these things .... but f--k ....... this is wild and beautiful," she tweeted at the time. "Thank you so much." 

She also didn't let her boycott ruin her night and still wore her Grammys gown.

"When @zacposen makes u a custom gown it doesn't matter if you're singing or not .... thank u," she posted on Instagram at the time.

Congratulations on finally getting the award, Ariana!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Ariana Grande , 2019 Grammys , Grammys , Awards , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Hannah Brown/Peter Weber, Bachelorette

All the Times Hannah Brown Proved She's the Clapback Queen of Bachelor Nation

PEN15

PEN15's Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle on Their First Emmy Nomination and Putting Viewers in Therapy

Billy Porter, Pose

Pose's Billy Porter Responds to First-Ever Emmy Nomination: "I'm So Thrilled!"

R. Kelly

R. Kelly Enters a Plea of Not Guilty After Being Arrested on Federal Sex Crime Charges: Everything We Know

Travis Scott, Stormi Webster

Travis Scott's Rare Video With Stormi Webster Will Leave You Smiling All Day Long

Amy Schumer, Son, Baby, Gene, Fourth of July 2019

Amy Schumer's Son Gene Fist Pumps In Celebration of Her Emmy Nomination

Kylie Jenner Shares Emotional Message on Mental Health

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.