Hailey Bieber Claps Back at Tool Frontman Maynard Keenan Over His ''Hurtful'' Justin Bieber Comment

Hailey Bieber is sticking up for her man, one hater at a time.

Last week, Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan couldn't help but respond to the news that Justin Bieber was a fan of his rock band. "#bummer," he shared on Twitter after the 25-year-old "Sorry" singer uploaded several Instagram Stories featuring lyrics from the song "The Pot" from the 2006 album, 10,000 Days.

Fast forward to today, and the 22-year-old blonde beauty is defending her husband on social media.

"He expressed he was a fan of your music," the supermodel wrote on Twitter in response to the 55-year-old rocker's statement. "Grew up listening to your music. You must be unhappy with yourself that you want to make people feel small who express their admiration for you."

She continued, "Very childish and hurtful thing to do. I hope u find security within yourself. Sad place to be."