Ed Sheeran Confirms He's Married on New Album No.6 Collaborations Project

After months of speculation, Ed Sheeran has officially confirmed he's off the market.

The 28-year-old crooner revealed the big news on his new album No.6 Collaborations Project, which dropped on Friday.

In his song "Remember the Name" featuring Eminem and 50 Cent, Sheeran sings, "Watch how the lyrics in this song might get twisted/My wife wears red but looks better without the lipstick."

His wife, of course, is his longtime love Cherry Seaborn.

Sheeran opens up about including the lyric in the song during an interview with iHeartRadio's Charlamagne Tha God.

"It was actually before me and Cherry got married, and I knew that we'd be married by the point that the song came out," he says. "So I said, 'Watch how the lyrics in this song might get twisted/My wife wears red but looks better without the lipstick.' And I was like 'cause someone's going to hear that and be like 'Oh they're married,' and I didn't know how that would be. But, obviously, it's already come out."