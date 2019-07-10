Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling Just Added a New Member to Their Family

Sonia Recchia/Getty Images
by Jess Cohen | Wed., Jul. 10, 2019 12:58 PM
Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have adopted—a beautiful new dog!
The Place Beyond the Pines co-stars, who share two daughters together, are now the proud parents of pup Lucho. On Wednesday, Mendes took to Instagram to share a gorgeous photo with Lucho, introducing him to her followers.
"Meet Lucho. The newest member of our family," Mendes wrote on Instagram alongside the picture. "We adopted him from this amazing agency called Friends for Life Rescue Network @fflrescuenetwork. If you're looking for a fluffy family member, adoption is a great option."
In the sunset photo, Mendes can be seen wearing a flannel shirt over a floral dress, along with a gold band on her ring finger, as she shares an embrace with Lucho.
"So many little dudes out there needing a home," the Hitch actress continued in her post. "If you're not able to have a pet but love animals, you can donate to this nonprofit. All donations are tax deductible. Your donation helps keep animals off the streets and out of shelters where they euthanize."
While Mendes and Gosling, who started dating in 2011, have always been very private about their family life, the actress has recently been more open with her followers on social media.
In late June, Mendes surprised fans when she posted a video of her and Gosling from their 2012 movie.
"Flashing back to one of my favorite scenes from A Place Beyond the Pines," Mendes captioned the post with a heart emoji.
In April, Mendes opened up about having kids Esmeralda and Amada with Gosling.
"It was the furthest thing from my mind," Mendes said of motherhood in Women's Health. "Ryan Gosling happened. I mean, falling in love with him. Then it made sense for me to have...not kids, but his kids. It was very specific to him."
