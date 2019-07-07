Ellen DeGeneres and Other Stars Cheer U.S. Women's Soccer Team's 2019 World Cup Victory

Joosep Martinson - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images
by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jul. 7, 2019 11:05 AM
Joosep Martinson - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images
USA! USA! USA!
The U.S. Women's Soccer team beat The Netherlands to win the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup title with a 2-0 victory on Sunday. This marks the fourth such championship win for the United States since 1991. A slew of celebs took to social media to celebrate the victory and praise the team.
"The US women's soccer team are the world champions!" Ellen DeGeneres wrote on Twitter. "I'm so happy. These women are the best of what our country represents. You're welcome on my show any time. My World Cup runneth over. @USWNT #USA #FIFAWWC"
"WARRIORS THANK YOU @USWNT CONGRATULATIONS," wrote Elizabeth Banks. "SO IN AWE #USAvNED - lifting us all up."
"Huge month or so for women's football," tweeted singer Niall Horan. "New heroes made for little girls all over the world. Congrats @USWNT."
"Congrats @USWNT on the most dramatic #Rose (Lavelle) ceremony ever. Thank you for bringing the Cup home! Absolutely epic dynasty #Oneteamonenation," tweeted Bachelor host Chris Harrison.
"Yes! Fourth star. Back to back," tweeted former President Barack Obama. "Congrats to the record breakers on the @USWNT, an incredible team that's always pushing themselves—and the rest of us—to be even better. Love this team. #OneNationOneTeam"
"And a big congrats to the World Champions! So very proud of the @USWNT !" tweeted former President Bill Clinton.
"World champs—again!! To the amazing women of the #USWNT: Thank you for playing like girls," wrote his wife and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.
Retired tennis star Billie Jean King tweeted, "Congratulations to the #USWNT on their 4th World Cup win! These athletes have brought more attention, support, & pride to women's sport than perhaps any other team in history. It is long past time to pay them what they rightly deserve. #USAvNED #WorldCupfinal #EqualPay."
Tennis icon Serena Williams retweeted her, writing, "Congrats team USA! Billie says it best here! So happy for each one of you and so proud. ❤️ @USWNT"
"I love these player!! GO USA!! @USWNT #WARRIORS" SNL star Leslie Jones tweeted.
Last week, the U.S. team forward kicked the winning goal to beat England 2-1 and help the United States reach the World Cup final, which is on Sunday. Forward Alex Morgan then ran to the sideline and pretended to sip an imaginary cup of tea, sparking online memes and criticism of alleged poor sportsmanship. She later indicated it was a tribute to Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, who posts "That's the Tea" commentaries on Instagram. The actress later defended and praised her.
Jones criticized media coverage of Team USA.
"I call bulls--t!!" she tweeted. "Why they called cocky! They have proven to be the best f--king team!! Yall love to do this! We get mad we bitches, we emotional we crazy, we celebrate our accomplishments and now we cocky!! WHAT THE F--K EVER! SUCK OUR DICK!! WE WARRIORS!! THATS IT!! #PAYUSDAMNIT."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?