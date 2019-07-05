Sophie Turner has interrupted her honeymoon with Joe Jonas to deliver an important message, a message of support for U.S. soccer star Alex Morgan.

On Tuesday, the women's team forward kicked the winning goal to beat England 2-1 and help the United States reach the women's World Cup final, which is on Sunday. She then ran to the sideline and pretended to sip an imaginary cup of tea, sparking online memes and some criticism of alleged poor sportsmanship.

"My celebration was actually more about, 'That's the tea,' which is telling a story, spreading news," Morgan, 30, later reporters, as seen in a Reuters video. "Sophie Turner does it quite often. She's one of my favorite actresses. So it wasn't a hit to England in any way."

The British Game of Thrones star often posts on social media videos of herself offering hilarious, snarky commentaries while sipping wine and saying, "That's the tea."

"OK, I'm on my honeymoon, I'm not really look at my phone much, but I feel like this deserves a mention," Turner, 23, said in an Instagram Story video on Friday, days after she and Jonas had a second wedding ceremony in France. "Unfortunately, the U.K. Women's Football team lost at the World Cup, and of course, I'm incredibly sad and incredibly proud of that team. But I am so honored that we lost to such an incredible team, the U.S. Women's Football team."