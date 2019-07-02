Kate Middleton Aces Summer Style at Wimbledon

Kate Middleton attended day two of Wimbledon 2019 on Tuesday.

The Duchess of Cambridge arrived at London's All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in a custom white shirt dress by luxury womenswear brand Suzannah. The royal cinched her ensemble with a black Alexander McQueen belt and pinned a bow brooch onto her lapel. She also accessorized her look with a pair of gold fern Catherine Zoraida earrings, an Alexander McQueen "Wicca" mini clutch in raffia, a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses and some Gianvito Rossi black suede shoes.

The mother of three sat next to players Anne Keothavong and Katie Boulter in an outside court, where they watched Harriet Dart face off against Christian McHale. She then moved to the royal box in center court, where she was joined by Wimbledon chairman Philip Brook.

While Kate's appearance came as a surprise to some attendees, royal admirers know she has an affinity for sports. In fact, she's attended The Championships before, including last year with her husband Prince William.