Kate Middleton Is a Vision in Yellow as She Joins Prince William at Wimbledon

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jul. 15, 2018 7:47 AM

Wimbledon 2018, Kate Middleton, Prince William

James Gourley/BPI/Shutterstock

Yellow is the color for summer...just ask Meghan Markle and now, Kate Middleton.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked like a ray of sunshine in a yellow flutter sleeve, over-the-knee Dolce & Gabbana dress as she and husband Prince William watched South Africa's Kevin Anderson take on Serbia's Novak Djokovic in the Men's Singles Final at Wimbledon on Sunday, marking her second appearance at the tournament this weekend.

Earlier this month, Kate's sister-in-law Meghan had turned heads herself in a yellow outfit, a sleeveless Brandon Maxwell dress, while attending an event in London with husband Prince Harry.

 

Photos

Wimbledon 2018: Star Sightings

Wimbledon 2018, Kate Middleton, Prince William

James Gourley/BPI/Shutterstock

Wimbledon 2018, Kate Middleton, Prince William

James Gourley/BPI/Shutterstock

As Kate and William made their way to the royal box, they passed by British Prime Minister Theresa May and stopped a chatted with her briefly. She also sat in the same section, as actors Hugh GrantEddie Redmayne and Tom Hiddleston.

Wearing a cream and white polka dot Jenny Packham dress, Kate had attended the Women's Singles Final on Saturday with Meghan, who sported a blue and white shirt and high-waisted white pants by Ralph Lauren. It marked their first solo outing.

Meghan cheered on her good friend Serena Williams as she competed against Angelique Kerber, who ultimately won. Meghan was later seen tearing up as Serena, who is making a tennis comeback after giving birth to her first child last year, gave an emotional speech.

 

