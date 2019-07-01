Did Ariana Grande Just Insert Herself in Taylor Swift's Feud With Scooter Braun?

Ariana Grande appears to have found herself in the middle of Taylor Swift and Scooter Bruan's disagreement.

On Monday morning, the singer reportedly posted an Instagram Story where she apologized to the "ME!" singer.

"I would never support someone with the intentions of hurting another person…I spoke to him myself as soon as I heard…I don't mean to make this public or get involved but I've noticed mixed opinions where people used my name," she wrote in a now deleted post. "Please spread love. I'm so so sorry Tay. Ly. Stay strong."

Ariana added, "Deleted in a min. This didn't happen. love. Always. Tour dates being posted shortly."

Back on Sunday, Taylor went on Tumblr and revealed Scooter will own her music catalogue. The Grammy winner said she is "sad and grossed out" and heartbroken about the news.