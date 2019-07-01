Sophie Turner's Column Dress, Zoë Kravitz's Biker Shorts and Much More: All The Bridal Fashion You May Have Missed

It was the weekend of weddings in Hollywood—except the stars were everywhere but Tinseltown. 

With highly anticipated nuptials set for Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, Zoë Kravitz and Karl GlusmanKatharine McPhee and David Foster and Vanderpump RulesBrittany Cartwright and Jax Taylorall this past weekend, it was bound to be a whirlwind three days as some of the industry's most famous couples officially became wife and husband. 

A celebrity wedding comes with plenty of glitz and glamour, exciting locations, a star-studded guest list and, of course, bridal fashion seemingly plucked from the pages of Vogue. This weekend's slate of famous fashionistas did not disappoint as they debuted an array of wedding weekend looks, from the rehearsal dinner to the reception, all with their own stylish flair. 

From chic biker shorts to a Zac Posen ballgown, here are all the fabulous styles this weekend's brides rocked. 

Sophie Turner, Pre-Wedding Party

Best Image / BACKGRID

Wedding White

Ahead of her France wedding to Joe JonasSophie Turner went bridal in the form of a white fitted column dress with a square neckline. 

Katharine McPhee, Wedding, Wedding Dress

BACKGRID

Ballgown Beauty

For her London nuptials, Katharine McPhee opted to say "I do" while donning a strapless ballgown by Zac Posen

Katharine McPhee, David Foster

GORC/GC Images

Something Blue

After exchanging vows, McPhee wore her "something blue" in the form of a robin egg blue tea-length dress with ornate structural ruching on the sides. 

Article continues below

Zoe Kravitz, Karl Glusman, Paris

KCS Presse / MEGA

Bridal Biker Shorts

As one of the most unique looks of the wedding weekend, Zoë Kravitz donned a Danielle Frankel hand-crocheted pearl cocktail dress layered over a silk bra and biker shorts for her rehearsal dinner in Paris. 

 

Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Kentucky Castle Rehearsal Dinner

Kels Malicote Photography

Pretty in Heart-Shaped Polka Dots

For her rehearsal dinner, Brittany Cartwright stepped out in a pink and white polka dot dress with matching white platform heels. With the heart-shaped print, love was in the air—and on the bride's dress!

Stassi Schroeder, Brittany Cartwright, Pre-Wedding, Instagram

Instagram / Stassi Schroeder

Pre-Wedding White

With the wedding festivities underway, the Vanderpump Rules bride opted for a white top with a sheer polka-dotted overlay tucked into jeans. 

Article continues below

Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, wedding guests, Instagram

Instagram

Off-the-Shoulder Style

Cartwright opted for a gown by Netta BenShabu embellished with peals and ultimately customized with detachable sleeves and an overskirt. 

Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor, Wedding, Wedding Dress

Instagram

Party Time

With vows officially exchanged, the new Mrs. transformed her wedding look by removing the overskirt and detachable sleeves to reveal the mermaid style underneath. 

Congratulations to the very fashionable newlyweds!

