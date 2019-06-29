Lisa Vanderpump, Lance Bass & More Stars Attend Jax and Brittany Cartwright's Wedding

Kels Malicote Photography
Love is in the air!
Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are officially husband and wife. The two tied the knot at the Kentucky Castle in front of close friends, family members and, of course, their Bravo co-stars. From a surprise appearance from Lisa Vanderpump to Lance Bass, who officiated their wedding, the reality TV couple's big day was chock-full of celebrity guests.
In true Brittany fashion, she walked down the aisle in a drop-dead gorgeous ball gown dress that she fell in love with at Kinsley James Bridal in Los Angeles, while her boo donned a classic suit and tie. Their famous friends captured their sweet and unforgettable ceremony on social media, especially as they exchanged their vows. In fact, Claudia Oshry caught the magical moment the brunette beauty told her hubby "you're my lobster."
The reality TV personality's guests also included fellow co-stars Stassi Schroeder,Lala Kent, Kristen Doute, Scheana Marie, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix and Tom Schwartz.
To see everyone who showed up to the star-studded event, take a peek at our gallery below!
Bridal Party
Now that's a bridal party! "It's the crossover you want AND the crossover you need," Southern Charm star shares on Insta. "Having so much fun with these fellow @bravotv Maniacs."
Sheana Marie
Before the bride and groom say "I do," the brunette beauty snaps a selfie in her bridesmaids dress.
Groomsmen
Name a more iconic duo, er, group... we'll wait.
Legendary Vows
Claudia Oshry shares the unforgettable moment Brittany tells Jax he's her "lobster." Awww!
Saying "I Do"
Another sweet photo from Shep! The reality TV star snaps this sweet moment between the bride and the groom.
Selfie Queens
Oh, snap! The bridal party snaps a fire selfie after the ceremony.
Rehearsal Dinner Duties
The two make their entrance to the wedding rehearsal dinner.
The Guys
Jax is all smiles with the bros at the wedding rehearsal dinner.
The Girls
Brittany is all smiles with the ladies at the wedding rehearsal dinner.
In the PJ
The Vanderpump Rules star appears with her husband and Lala Kent's fiancé.
Momma Cartwright and the Vanderpump's
The two appear with the mother of the bride-to-be.
Strike a Pose
The two appear at a pre-wedding celebration.
Surprise Guest
Stassi Schroeder filmed her co-star at one of the pre-wedding bashes.
If You're Going to a Wedding in a Castle...
...you have to dress the part.
Knock-Knock
The wedding officiant delivers the goods.
Congrats to the newlyweds on their next chapter!
