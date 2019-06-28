Stranger Things Season 3 Premiere: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Hawkins, Indiana is going Hollywood!
The cast of Netflix's Stranger Things turned out on Friday evening for the Season 3 world premiere, which took place in Santa Monica, Calif. Stars including Millie Bobby Brown, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Sadie Sink, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Joe Keery and many more rocked their finest threads for the red carpet affair.
More than a year and a half has passed since we've seen the kids of Stranger Things on our screens, so suffice it to say July 4 can't some soon enough. And speaking of the sci-fi show's summer premiere date, Millie previously told E! News upcoming episodes will be all about the "summer of love."
"It's the summer of love, which means definitely more romance between our lovely couple ‘Meleven,'" the 15-year-old dished, referencing her and Finn's onscreen romance. "Obviously we have to add some Stranger Things mystery into it and it definitely gets very deep and scary."
To see everyone's ensembles and the celebs who scored an invite to the VIP event, check out our gallery below!
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Millie Bobby Brown
Eleven is here! The starlet shines in a custom pink frock by Rodarte.
Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
David Harbour & Winona Ryder
The dynamic duo play to the cameras.
Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Netflix
Noah Schnapp
Street chic much? The 14-year-old channels the 80s.
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Joe Keery
Talk about a bold fashion statement.
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Caleb McLaughlin
Looking good, Caleb! The 17-year-old rocks some snazzy pants on the red carpet.
Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Netflix
Sadie Sink
The 17-year-old proves she's a style icon in the making in this bedazzled ensemble.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Charlie Heaton
He's got that cool factor.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Natalia Dyer
Just stunning! The 22-year-old vintage-inspired dress is perfect for the occasion.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Gaten Matarazzo
The actor steals the spotlight in this neon look.
Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage
Finn Wolfhard
They grow up so fast! The teen actor and musician goes for it in red leather.
Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Netflix
Dacre Montgomery
The Australian-born star serves up some serious flair.
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Tallulah Willis & Rumer Willis
Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
Ashley Tisdale
The former Disney Channel darling pairs Dr. Marten footwear with a floral midi-dress.
Stranger Things returns to Netlix on July 4.