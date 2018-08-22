by Chris Harnick | Wed., Aug. 22, 2018 12:30 PM
Stranger Things 3: The Summer of Love? Maybe, just maybe…or maybe not.
E! News caught up with Emmy nominee Millie Bobby Brown and got some new details about the upcoming third season of her hit Netflix series.
"Eleven's style has escalated," Brown told E! News, referring to the "bitchin'" makeover her character got at the end of season two. "It's the summer of love, which means definitely more romance between our lovely couple ‘Meleven.'"
Meleven is the ‘ship name for Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Eleven, obviously. The teens kissed at the end of the second season while at a school dance. However, it's not all puppy love. It's Stranger Things, people!
"Obviously we have to add some Stranger Things mystery into it and it definitely gets very deep and scary," she teased. Be sure to watch E! News at 7 and 11 p.m. to hear more from Brown.
Details about the new season are being kept under wraps, however we do know there will be some new characters around Hawkins and a new setting: the mall. Maya Hawke plays Robin, she works with Steve (Joe Keery) at the ice cream shop at the mall. Jake Busey and Cary Elwes have also joined the cast for the upcoming third season set to debut in 2019.
While speaking with E! News after news of his Emmy nomination broke, David Harbour dropped some hints.
"This season they just came up with this arc and this idea that's so original and so new and so fun," he said. "What I can tell you is this, like you see season one you see season two, and we're playing with the same alphabet of these '80s epics, but we're kinda throwing out the model again and sort of expanding these characters in ways that you wouldn't expect them to go in, so that's what I love about it, is that you have these characters in this show that is clearly working and yet the Duffers are continuously interested in exploring the limits and taking risks and we take a lot of risks this season so there's a lot of new relationships that get set-up and a lot of new devices and a lot of new cinematic influences."
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?