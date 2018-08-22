Stranger Things 3: The Summer of Love? Maybe, just maybe…or maybe not.

E! News caught up with Emmy nominee Millie Bobby Brown and got some new details about the upcoming third season of her hit Netflix series.

"Eleven's style has escalated," Brown told E! News, referring to the "bitchin'" makeover her character got at the end of season two. "It's the summer of love, which means definitely more romance between our lovely couple ‘Meleven.'"

Meleven is the ‘ship name for Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Eleven, obviously. The teens kissed at the end of the second season while at a school dance. However, it's not all puppy love. It's Stranger Things, people!