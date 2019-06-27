Naomi Campbell Says She Can Go Days Without Eating But Doesn't "Starve" Herself

Naomi Campbell says she doesn't starve herself. But she does make it a point to not eat on some days.

The 49-year-old supermodel, one of the originals, made her comments on a recent episode of the ITV show Lorraine in her native U.K.

When asked if it was true that she eats nothing one day a week, effectively fasting for 24 hours, Campbell said, laughing, "Could be more than one day."

"I eat when I feel like it," she said. "I don't starve myself. If I want to do a day of just not eating, I do it and just do water or juice. Depends how I feel. In the heat, sometimes I don't [eat], I just want to do juice. It's too hot. [It's] never planned. It could be one day, it could be two days a week. It's just when I feel like it."