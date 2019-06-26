Beth Chapman's Daughter Bonnie Slams Trolls Who "Degraded" Her Late Mother

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Jun. 26, 2019 5:17 PM
Beth Chapman's youngest daughter is speaking out after the death of her mother.
On Wednesday afternoon, Bonnie Chapman took to Twitter and paid tribute to a woman who touched many lives.
"Love you forever mom. You've got a halo now," she wrote on social media. "I'll never forget you, mama. You were such a strong woman, and you taught me to always be strong. You were strong for everyone, and you taught me it's okay to let go."
While many fans, followers and viewers were quick to offer their condolences, there were some that were less than kind.
The comments couldn't be ignored by Bonnie who shared a message online.
"For those talking s--t about my mother after her death, shame on you. My mother was a person and doesn't deserve to be degraded because of ANY of her or my father's past," she wrote. "My mother fought for women's rights and was the kindest woman."
Bonnie added, "I'd never thought I'd lose my mom at 20. I told her I thought she had a couple years left, but in her eyes she disagreed."
Earlier this morning, Dog the Bounty Hunter confirmed his wife's passing with a personal post on social media.
"It's 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven," he shared. "We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side."
Her passing comes soon after it was revealed that Beth was placed in a medically induced coma at a hospital in Honolulu. She was battling throat cancer that returned in November 2018.
"We cannot let this experience tear us apart," Beth shared with her family during an A&E special titled Dog & Beth: Fight of Their Lives. "We need to bring us together. If this is the worst of it, then all it can be is better."
Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to the Chapman family during this grieving time. Bonnie welcomed people to pay their respects in a Twitter post online.
