by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Jun. 26, 2019 10:25 AM
Hollywood is mourning the loss of Beth Chapman.
Earlier today, an attorney for the Chapman family confirmed to E! News that the reality star had passed away after a battle with throat cancer. She was 51.
"It's 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven," Dog the Bounty Hunter wrote on Twitter. "We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side."
Just days ago, Beth was placed in a medically induced coma at a Honolulu hospital. Ultimately, those close to the reality star stayed positive and strong through her battle.
"Please say your prayers for Beth right now," Duane "Dog" Chapman previously shared online. "Thank you love you."
The couple's agent added, "Beth is one of the strongest people I've ever known, and if anyone can beat this, it's her. No matter what happens, she and the family have placed all of their hope, faith, and trust in God. Other than that, I'd just ask that all of her and Duane's fans keep Beth and the entire family in their prayers."
With news of her passing confirmed, many familiar faces in Hollywood are sharing their memories and tributes on social media. Take a look at just some of the few heartfelt posts below.
My #Condolences To You @DogBountyHunter & Your Family For The Loss Of @MrsdogC A Great Lady. #Godbless May She #RIP— John Luke (@JohnLukeNYC) June 26, 2019
RIP Sweet @MrsdogC . Sending our deepest sympathy and prayers to @DogBountyHunter and his family. 🙏🙏 https://t.co/yAIx7cJgpJ— Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) June 26, 2019
So heartbroken. RIP @MrsdogC We love you ❤️— Kim ZolciakBiermann (@Kimzolciak) June 26, 2019
So horrible 😫😔☹️ praying for her family ... she was always so kind to us 😢 https://t.co/iWeETwkAP9— Brielle Biermann (@BrielleZolciak) June 26, 2019
Beth we love you. https://t.co/op0oM0Mzdk— Lyssa Chapman (@BabyLyssaC) June 26, 2019
BREAKING NOW: This is very difficult, however, I promised that I would ONLY release information about MY/OUR beloved friend #BethChapman if my forever Pal #DuaneDogChapman released it 1st. May Beth Rest in Eternal Peace and Perpetual Light SHINE upon her. #PRAYforDOG and FAMILY. https://t.co/NsxSk00340— Bobby Brown (@bobbybrown719) June 26, 2019
Rest in peace Beth Chapman… a good lady and a great American. pic.twitter.com/lZmWZTAEjk— Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) June 26, 2019
We are deeply saddened by the tragic news that @MrsdogC lost her battle with cancer today. She was an exceptional woman, all of us at #WGNAmerica will miss her tremendously. Our thoughts and prayers are with @DogBountyHunter, her family, loved ones and millions of fans. pic.twitter.com/18YQBrHWec— WGN America (@wgnamerica) June 26, 2019
I will always be grateful for our connection. #BethChapman pic.twitter.com/TVX7Y3gO6S— Wynonna (@Wynonna) June 26, 2019
No words to describe this huge loss of my heroic and dear friend #BethChapman. Prayers needed for @DogBountyHunter and all of us who loved Beth so very much and her indomitable spirit. #RIpBelovedBeth #DogTheBountyHunter #DogAndBeth https://t.co/Ys2OCRqRrV— Rita Cosby (@RitaCosby) June 26, 2019
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Chapman family during this difficult time. Funeral plans have yet to be revealed.
