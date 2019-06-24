Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Prove Power Couple Status in Paris Ahead of Second Wedding

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are setting the standard for summer fashion.

Ahead of their second wedding in France, the duo took off to the fashion capital of Paris to sight-see, celebrate and show off their enviable style. Over the course of the past week, fans have seen the stars walk the romantic streets of Paris in casual street-wear, springtime ensembles and the occasional Sunday finest.

From Fendi shirts to Céline bags, the young lovers are wearing the trendiest outfits while soaking up every moment of newlywed bliss. Even their dining experiences are designer. On Monday night, they just so happened to have dinner at a literal designer restaurant, named Ralph's because of the label Ralph Lauren.

Not only were Joe and Sophie decked from head to toe in designer labels, but so was Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. So, it's safe to say their wedding guest list is going to include a ton of stylish and sleek attendees.