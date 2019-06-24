Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Prove Power Couple Status in Paris Ahead of Second Wedding

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Jun. 24, 2019 7:22 PM
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are setting the standard for summer fashion.
Ahead of their second wedding in France, the duo took off to the fashion capital of Paris to sight-see, celebrate and show off their enviable style. Over the course of the past week, fans have seen the stars walk the romantic streets of Paris in casual street-wear, springtime ensembles and the occasional Sunday finest.
From Fendi shirts to Céline bags, the young lovers are wearing the trendiest outfits while soaking up every moment of newlywed bliss. Even their dining experiences are designer. On Monday night, they just so happened to have dinner at a literal designer restaurant, named Ralph's because of the label Ralph Lauren.
Not only were Joe and Sophie decked from head to toe in designer labels, but so was Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. So, it's safe to say their wedding guest list is going to include a ton of stylish and sleek attendees.
For photographic evidence that proves their nuptials will be the most stylish of the year, check out the gallery below!
KCS Presse / MEGA
The Game of Thrones star proves that blazers are not just for the office, but the streets of Paris, too.
AbacaPress / SplashNews.com
Sophie's white dress and knee-high black boot is a look for all blushing brides to aspire to.
Pierre Suu/GC Images
When it comes to fashion, these two love their designer apparel. Not only is Sophie sporting a Céline bag, but her beau wears a trendy button-up from Fendi's collection.
Article continues below
Neil Warner/MEGA
It's safe to say that Joe is a definite contender for the Boyfriends of Instagram account.
Jacopo Raule/GC Images
Life is better when you have your best friend holding one hand and a Céline purse in the other. Just ask Sophie.
AbacaPress / SplashNews.com
From fur coats on Game of Thrones to red carpet glamour, Sophie shows that she can pull off any look, including this cute romper from Staud.
Article continues below
Instagram / Sophie Turner
With the Eiffel Tower and a sunset in the background, this picture is worthy of the Louvre.
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Introduces Jihoon and Deavan, the Couple Who Got Pregnant After First Meeting
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?